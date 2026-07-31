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Nnadozie: Super Falcons have moved on from Malawi defeat

Nnadozie: Super Falcons have moved on from Malawi defeat
Nnadozie: Super Falcons have moved on from Malawi defeatČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Shengolpixs

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie says the Super Falcons have put their shock defeat to Malawi behind them and are fully focused on Saturday’s crucial 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Zambia.

The defending champions suffered a 3-2 loss to tournament debutants Malawi in their opening Group C match at Rabat’s Al Madina Stadium on Tuesday, leaving their title defence in danger.

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Justine Madugu’s side now need victory against the Copper Queens to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages. 

“The feeling is good, everybody is happy. The past is in the past . We are focus on the next game. The spirit is very high, and we will fight get maximum points,” Nnadozie told the media.

“It is necessary to let the fans know that what happened against Malawi was not intentional..This is football, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

“That defeat doesn’t make us a bad team, and it doesn’t make me a bad player. Moving on we have just keep our heads high, and do what we know how to do best.”

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Africa Cup of Nations WomenChiamaka NnadozieMalawiNigeriaZambiaAfrican football

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