Given says Man Utd can't handle the Champions League: They need to sign more players!

Premier League icon Shay Given has ripped into Manchester United's poor squad depth as they enter the Champions League.

The Red Devils have so far brought in Andrey Santos (Chelsea, £50m) Karl Darlow (Leeds United, free) and Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa, £35m) in what has been a small transfer haul so far.

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Last season United were without European football and quite often found themselves having a week in between games, especially after being knocked out of both domestic cups which allowed the side extra rest before each clash.

This is the club’s first Champions League campaign since the 2023–24 season, and it will be a huge change for manager Michael Carrick whose squad will be pushed to the limit.

Do Man Utd need to sign new players?

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Given believes United need to dip into the market more of suffer fatigue and exhaustion.

“What United need more than individuals in certain positions is greater strength in depth as a collective across the group. Last season they were out of the League Cup in the first round, they were out of the FA Cup in the first round, and they had no European football to deal with.

“This season, they’re back in the Champions League and they’re going to be playing every three or four days, and that is going to leave this squad extremely stretched.

“Carrick will understand this. He can’t rely on individuals like Bruno Fernandes going and having another player of the year season, only playing 40 games in a season or whatever.

“We’ve seen how Champions League football has put a strain on Aston Villa and Newcastle United in recent seasons. Playing midweek games and weekends was too much for their squads to take. United face the same problem unless they go and add some real depth to the options available to Carrick this summer.”

Carrick remains keen to sign a new left-back, with the veteran Luke Shaw the only recognized player in that position in the first-team squad.

A defensive midfielder and a another centre back are also on the list or priorities for Carrick who will need to open his wallet once more unless he wants rotation to be a problem next season.