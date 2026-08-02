Nigeria pay price for Burkina Faso defeat as Cote d’Ivoire await

Nigeria suffered a 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in their final Group B match at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.

The victory saw the young stallions top the group with seven points from three games, while defending champions Flying Eagles finished second with six points.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ghana and Togo played out a goalless draw in the other fixture, with Ghana taking third place on two points and Togo bottom with one.

Burkina Faso will face Niger in the semi-finals, while Nigeria have a tough last-four clash against hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The finalists will battle for the WAFU B title and automatic qualification for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Burkina Faso dominated the first half, scoring through Alassane Bagayogo and Mohamed Zongo before halftime.