Nigeria reach WAFU B U-20 final after dramatic shootout win

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles reached the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship after defeating hosts Cote d’Ivoire 4-3 on penalties, with goalkeeper Lawani Clinton emerging as the hero.

The thrilling semi-final ended 2-2 after extra time before Nigeria prevailed in the shootout. Cote d’Ivoire made a bright start and took the lead in the 18th minute.

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Nigeria responded after the break, with captain Habila Simeon heading home the equaliser in the 68th minute, the first goal conceded by the hosts in the tournament.

The Flying Eagles moved ahead in the first half of extra time when Abubakar Aliyu found the net. However, the home team equalised deep into added time to force penalties.

Simeon missed Nigeria’s second spot-kick, but Lawani produced two crucial saves to seal victory and send the Flying Eagles into the final.