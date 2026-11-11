Ferdinand says Pochettino is perfect for Man Utd as he can fix "many broken individuals"

Rio Ferdinand has spoken on Mauricio Pochettino's future amid links to Manchester United.

Pochettino is closing in on becoming Manchester United's next manager as the board holds a meeting this week surrounding Michael Carrick's shaky future at the club.

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According to David Ornstein and BBC Sport, United have opened discussions with Pochettino's representatives and are working on a deal to secure his services before the Liverpool clash next weekend.

The international break seems the perfect time for a change in leadership for the Red Devils, who are keen to see Carrick replaced with yet another experienced head coach who will be expected to make immediate change.

Could Pochettino fix Man Utd?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand backed the former Tottenham and Chelsea manager, who he believes can help United players on a personal level.

"I look at Pochettino and one of his biggest assets is that human element of his management and building confidence with his players," Ferdinand explained. "That’s a big part of Manchester United at the moment because we’ve got far too many broken individuals.

"I look at that group of names and think Pochettino is the one that jumps off the list as someone who has more of the things we’re looking for to save and build a group of players," he added.

"The standards have dropped massively so let’s be realistic about where we are. There’s a process to get back there, we need to stabilise and get back in the Champions League again."

A loss to Liverpool after the international break could see United go bottom if Crystal Palace pick up a single point against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Pochettino has a release clause of approximately £7.5m in his USA contract, a number that has not dismayed United, who are no stranger to splashing out on managers over the past several years.

The club paid around £8.4M to release Erik ten Hag from Ajax in 2022, while appointing Ruben Amorim in 2024 required United to pay Sporting CP approximately £8.3M.