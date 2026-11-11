Kane all praise for Pochettino ahead of Man Utd move: I needed his guidance, he pushed me

England captain and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane has spoken on potential Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

United are closing in on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach as they seek to replace Michael Carrick, less than a year after he penned a two-year deal with the club.

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The Red Devils have reached a verbal agreement in principle with Pochettino and are ready to pay his £7M release clause on his USMNT contract.

Pochettino is still scheduled to take charge of the USA against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday, but United are moving quickly and are keen to lock him down over the next few days.

As United use the international break to make huge changes at the club who sit deep in the relegation zone, Kane, who worked under Pochettino at Spurs, has praised the Argentine boss.

"Me and Mauricio have a fantastic relationship. I mentioned him as one of the managers who had a big impact on my career. I needed his guidance. He pushed me on and off the pitch which was really helpful.

"He's a fantastic coach, he's managed the biggest clubs in the world. From my point of view I can't speak highly enough of him. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but I know he's a great guy but also a fantastic manager."

Kane has since lifted the Ballon d'Or and the 33-year-old specifically named Pochettino in his acceptance speech. United fans will hope that he can have a similar impact on their squad when he steps into the side.

United are currently 18th in the Premier League, with just one league victory in their opening 10 matches. A loss to Liverpool next weekend could see them drop to the very bottom as long as Crystal Palace pick up a single point or more against Coventry.