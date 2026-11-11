Schneiderlin says Pochettino could be Man Utd's version of Klopp: "It's very comparable"

Former Red Devils midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has spoken on Mauricio Pochettino joining Manchester United.

United have reached an agreement in principle with the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss this week as they seek to replace Michael Carrick before next week's clash with Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club would reportedly need to pay around £7M to release Pochettino from his contract with the USMNT and the board are ready to open their wallet and bring him in, according to reports.

A move for Pochettino has been in the making for several years, and speaking with ComeOn Schneiderlin has backed the Argentine to replicate former rival manager Jurgen Klopp who led Liverpool to so much success.

"In terms of how he wants the team to play, his character, and everything, yes, it's very comparable to Jürgen Klopp.

"When Klopp arrived at Liverpool, he made two or three key signings, like Virgil Van Dijk and others, who brought real stability to the football club. That's what Pochettino must do for the foundation at United.

"He's also a manager who is very close to the players. I think Michael was as well, but Mauricio is so good with the little gestures that boost a player's confidence. That's what they need right now.

"You could see in recent Manchester United performances that it wasn't really a question of character. They came back into games when they were losing and showed fight. But they just need someone to ease the pressure off them a bit and show them love. I'm sure they had that with Michael, too.

"It's also something that needs to be sorted from top to bottom. He doesn't have a magic baguette to change everything straight away, but it's something he will look to adjust in the upcoming transfer window, and over the next two or three windows."

United have one league victory in their opening 10 matches and are sat in the relegation zone. If Pochettino can replicate half of Klopp's success, he will be seen as a hero.