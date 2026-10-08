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Tuchel drops fresh warning over Cole Palmer's England future

Chelsea star Cole Palmer.
Chelsea star Cole Palmer.Reuters

Thomas Tuchel has dropped a new warning to Cole Palmer over his England future.

Chelsea star Palmer pulled out of the England squad for the UEFA Nations League campaign last month due to injury with Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice and Tino Livramento also withdrawing.

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That has seemingly impacted their place in Tuchel's plans as he demands loyalty and commitment for his players as the German coach seeks to build on from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tuchel has already called out the Chelsea forward by stating he misses 'way too many opportunities for England' in reaction to his latest injury concern.

England won three of their four games in the latest international window, losing only to Spain at Wembley, an Tuchel is clear on where he stands over Palmer.

"Everyone should be eager to come, desperate to come, because the train is rolling and full credit to the players who bought into that.

"It can only work like this. We can only put our full energy into the camp and the players who are in camp makes it special. This will never change."

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