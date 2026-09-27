Keane says Palmer will never take England to the next level due to his "bad habits"

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has torn into Chelsea's Cole Palmer as he misses out on England's fixtures.

Palmer is missing all four of England’s Nations League matches in this international window after withdrawing from Thomas Tuchel’s squad with a minor muscular/groin issue.

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The 24-year-old also missed the World Cup after he was not selected by manager Thomas Tuchel for the summer tournament after a run of poor form for the Blues.

With 4 goals and 2 assists in his first seven matches of the season, Palmer impressed Tuchel but the young midfielder pulled out the side due to what is reported as load management.

“He misses too many opportunities,” said Tuchel. “I don’t blame him for it. It is just a fact. He misses way too many camps with injuries. I only want to rely on what I witness and see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp.”

Now, after missing out on crucial games for thr Three Lions, Keane has torn into Palmer who he thinks will never help England step up and win their first trophy since 1966.

“Well, I think, whatever his injuries, and if he is injured…

“I watched his last game against Brentford and if you think he’s going to get England to another level and win trophies, forget about it.

“I like Palmer, he’s a talented boy, but he’s got far too many bad habits, for me."

Palmer has now missed five of the eight England camps under Tuchel through injury/non-selection. He is putting himself in serious danger of missing Euro 2028 and the next World Cup which may worry England fans as he and Tuchel continue to fall out.