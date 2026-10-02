Tuchel: Man City charges are a 'big topic' in England's camp

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England head coach Thomas Tuchel.
England head coach Thomas Tuchel.Profimedia

Thomas Tuchel has offer an update on the vibe in his England squad over Manchester City's guilty charges relating to breaches of financial regulations

The time period in focus is between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons after the the Premier League revealed earlier this week the findings of an independent commission into the saga.

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City intend to appeal against the charges, which include allegations of creating 'sham companies' to inflate revenues, and that could stretch the case into 2027.

Tuchel has two City players in his current squad - Elliot Anderson and Marc Guehi - following Nico O'Reilly's injury withdrawal and he confirmed players are talking about the matter with great interest.

"Everyone speaks about it, so there's no other voice needed. I'm glad to be not that voice. No one needs my half knowledge on the topic.

"Of course, the players talk about it. The City players talk about it. We talk with them, but only briefly. It's a big topic in the camp."

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