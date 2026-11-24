Young Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven is reportedly looking to leave the club amid concerns over his game time.

The Mauricio Pochettino era is underway at Manchester United, with the 13-time Premier League champions currently sat in the relegation zone.

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Pochettino’s first game was a heavy 4-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Anfield, in which Heaven, 20, was an unused substitute.

According to BBC Sport, Heaven is now open to leaving the club as he contemplates what would be best for his development.

It’s also been widely reported that United will look to sign defensive reinforcements in January and have been linked with Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are open to letting the Nigeria international leave midway through the season, however.

The west London club are understood to have an interest in Heaven, along with LaLiga champions Barcelona.

It’s understood that Heaven’s preference would be a loan move but he would be open to a more permanent solution should the right opportunity arise.