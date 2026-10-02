Tuchel names England star who has 'stepped up' to ease Kane burden

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Barcelona and England star Anthony Gordon.
Barcelona and England star Anthony Gordon.Profimedia

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the growing influence of Anthony Gordon on his England squad.

Gordon has caught the eye for club and country in recent months after scoring the opening goal in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina and he's enjoying a strong start at Barcelona.

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He's since started and scored in both of England's UEFA Nations League games in the current window, up against Spain and Czechia, and he's set to remain place for the trip to Croatia tomorrow.

The former Newcastle United winger is now Tuchel's preferred left-sided attacker, alongside Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane, and Tuchel is pleased to see a reduced dependence his captain due to Gordon's form.

"Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were decisive for us in the World Cup and I see no reason why they won't be in the future.

"It's good that Anthony has stepped up. He's the third one. There's obviously a relevance to them playing abroad, but I don't see that a player who plays in the Premier League can't step up and be decisive for us as well."

England take on Croatia in their third game of the series followed by a final match of the window at home o Czechia on October 6th.

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