Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has fired a firm criticism at new Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino lost 4-0 away at Anfield on his debut as United manager as part of a disastrous start for the Argentinian coach on Merseyside.

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The visitors played the majority of the game with ten men, following Leny Yoro's early red card, and Pochettino threw Harry Maguire on to bolster his defence immediately after the Frenchman's dismissal.

The call not to start a player of Maguire's experience was questioned before and after the game and Gerrard believes Pochettino got it wrong.

"I thought he got it wrong in the back line.

"To play De Ligt, who hadn’t played in the Premier League since last November, that was a mistake. You can understand the manager wanting to come in and put his stamp on it and change a few things, but Harry Maguire’s their best defender at the moment.

"He should have started the game. He made a difference when he came on. He was one putting his body on the line. I’ve watched United a lot this season, and he’s one who’s having a go.

"He’s rolling up his sleeves up and having a go. OK, he hasn’t been perfect, but to not play him and put de Ligt in before him, I thought it was a bit disrespectful."