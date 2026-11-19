Troyes are reportedly in discussions to appoint former Nice sporting director Florian Maurice as they seek to fill the vacancy left by Jocelyn Blanchard.

According to RMC Sport, negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks, with club president Edwin Pindi leading discussions.

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Maurice, who departed Nice at the end of last season, has reportedly received approval from City Football Group, which owns Troyes.

Blanchard joined the French club during the summer but left in October after less than three months in charge.

His departure followed an internal investigation into complaints concerning his alleged behaviour towards fellow employees.

City Football Group's head of safeguarding, Elisa Sicking-Bressler, reportedly visited Troyes to interview staff about the allegations.