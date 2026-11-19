Nice will be without Egyptian defender Mohamed Abdelmonem for Saturday's Ligue 1 encounter against Paris Saint-Germain due to a hamstring injury.

Manager Olivier Pantaloni confirmed the centre-back's absence during Thursday's pre-match press conference ahead of the fixture at the Allianz Riviera.

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Abdelmonem, who missed Egypt's recent international fixtures, was absent from the main training session.

However, the defender was later spotted undertaking individual exercises as he continues his recovery.

Pantaloni could turn to Alidu Seidu as a replacement, although the defender also participated in a lighter training session alongside Xavier Mandza.

Several first-team players are still returning from international duty, with Pantaloni managing their workloads ahead of the weekend's encounter.

The Nice boss nevertheless confirmed that Abdelmonem remains his only injury concern ahead of the clash against the reigning European champions.