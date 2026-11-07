PSG unconvincing but victorious against struggling Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain registered an 11th straight win in all competitions, defeating Troyes 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG entered the match in red-hot form but had to make do without several key players, with 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all unavailable.

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A lack of fluidity could therefore be expected, and the Parisians were certainly not at their best in the first half.

They started strongly, and Hillel Konate deflected Senny Mayulu’s shot onto the crossbar inside the opening five minutes.

The youngster put another attempt into the side netting shortly after, yet the reigning Ligue 1 champions struggled to create opportunities.

Instead, Troyes threatened sporadically, as Renaud Ripart first fired past the post before forcing Matvey Safonov into a save with a glancing header.

Eventually, though, PSG found their groove and, after Konate denied Ferran Torres from a tight angle, they broke the deadlock through an Ilya Zabarnyi header.

They should have been two up at the break, too, but Konate again thwarted Torres before the Spaniard placed a delicate chip past the post.

After giving a good account of themselves before the break, Troyes started the second period well and should have equalised through Ripart, yet he fired past the post when one-on-one with Safonov.

PSG, though, are one of Europe’s most dangerous teams in transition, and they almost doubled their advantage when Warren Zaire-Emery nodded past the post.

The duel between Konate and Torres had three instalments in the first 45 minutes, and the FIFA World Cup winner had another chance to beat the Troyes shot-stopper midway through the second half. Once again, though, Konate was equal to it, even if Torres will feel he should have done considerably better.

Troyes did have the ball in the back of the net with a little under 10 minutes remaining when Lucas Maronnier turned home from close range, yet he was offside when getting to the rebound after Safonov saved Dermane Karim’s free-kick.

Momentum Flashscore

Despite their endeavour, Troyes were unable to grab an equaliser, with their lack of goals ultimately causing them issues - no team in Ligue 1 has scored fewer than their seven strikes this term.

PSG, meanwhile, consolidated their place at the top of the table and are now in the middle of their longest winning streak in the Luis Enrique era.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ilya Zabarnyi (Paris Saint-Germain)

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