OGC Nice are planning to send 19-year-old midfielder Everton out on loan in January to help him gain regular first-team experience, sporting director Roger Ricort has confirmed.

The son of former Nice player Everson broke into the senior team during the second half of last season, making six appearances across all competitions, including two Ligue 1 starts and one in the Europa League.

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However, his opportunities have been limited this season, with just one start and two substitute appearances.

The arrival of Axel Witsel, Hicham Boudaoui's return and the emergence of youngster Djibril Coulibaly have increased competition for places in midfield.

Ricort believes Everton needs regular playing time to continue his development.

"He has a lot of quality; he has to play," Ricort told the club's media channels.

Nice intend to extend Everton's contract before arranging a temporary move in January.