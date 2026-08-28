Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Chelsea in talks with Monaco over move for potential Enzo Fernandez replacement

Champions League draw: Arsenal take on Real Madrid, Man City to host PSG

Chelsea agree fee with Aston Villa for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Rafael Leao's preferred destination revealed as Aston Villa and Galatasaray push

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa agree fee for Mbaye, Brentford announce Diouf signing

Alcaraz and Djokovic handed tricky US Open draws, Swiatek and Rybakina in same quarter

Trabzonspor REJECT Tekke's resignation after he failed to qualify for the Europa League

Trabzonspor REJECT Tekke's resignation after he failed to qualify for the Europa League
Trabzonspor REJECT Tekke's resignation after he failed to qualify for the Europa LeagueREUTERS

Fatih Tekke tried to resign from his role with Trabzonspor this week after the side failed to qualify for the Europa League but his resignation has been denied.

The Turkish side were hammered 4-0 in Hungary by Ferencvaros, having lost the play-off first leg at home by a single goal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taking full responsibility for the defeat, Tekke said live on air: "I am resigning from a very honourable position. 

"Today's defeat is unacceptable. Misfortunes and bad luck are all acceptable, but I cannot accept this. I cannot sleep with this feeling. May everyone forgive me. We did our best." 

Before saying: "The team will be much, much better, that's for sure. I won't elaborate further. Nobody knows. As of now, I am resigning from my position after 18 months. I think I have the right to punish myself in this way." 

Trabzonspor reject resignation

However, Trabzonspor’s board have confirmed that the resignation was not accepted and that Tekke will remain in control of side heading into the rest of the campaign. 

“Fatih Tekke has decided to resign due to the emotional intensity caused by the defeat following the Ferencvaros match,” a club statement read. 

“As the Trabzonspor Board of Directors, our Fatih Tekke’s resignation decision has not been accepted. 

“Fatih Tekke continues in his role and will be at the helm of our team in the Amedspor match we will play in the league.” 

Mohamed Salah, who joined the club this summer alongside former Liverpool teammate Fabinho, will now play in the UEFA Conference League where the side have a serious shot at winning alongside the likes of Ajax, Brighton and Braga.

 

Mentions
Europa LeagueFatih TekkeMohamed SalahFabinhoTrabzonsporFerencvarosSuper LigConference League

Related Articles

Rangers dumped out of Europe but Brighton reach Conference League

Nigeria striker Onuachu backed rediscover goalscoring form

Nwaiwu reveals what it takes to stop Trabzonspor teammate Salah