Champions League draw: Arsenal take on Real Madrid, Man City to host PSG

The league phase draw for the 2026/27 Champions League was completed at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, confirming the eight opponents each of the 36 clubs will face before the knockout rounds.

Arsenal, beaten finalists last season, will host Real Madrid at the Emirates and travel to Bayern Munich.

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Arsenal beat Bayern 3-1 on Matchday 5 last season, ending a run of four games without a win against the German club.

Manchester City were paired with holders Paris Saint-Germain at home and Barcelona away, while Liverpool will visit Inter, the side they were prevented from drawing at Anfield under UEFA's new repeat-fixture rule.

PSG and Manchester City have met eight times - the French side winning the last fixture 4-2 on Matchday 7 in 2024/25.

Manchester United and Aston Villa, both back in the competition after a season away, will go through European heavyweights in the league phase. United drew Bayern Munich at home and Atletico Madrid away.

Since losing 2-1 in the teams' first meeting in the 1999 final at Camp Nou, Bayern's record against United is W6 D5 L1, including triumphing 4-3 in Munich in the 2023/24 league phase.

Villa were handed home ties with PSG and away trips to Barcelona.

PSG beat Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of their triumphant 2024/25 campaign and were also 2-1 winners in this summer's Super Cup.

The eight fixtures for each of the five English clubs are as follows:

Liverpool

Home: Atletico Madrid, Porto, Villarreal, Lens

Away: Inter, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, LASK

Manchester City

Home: Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, Napoli, AEK Athens

Away: Barcelona, Porto, RB Leipzig, Lens

Arsenal

Home: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Sabah

Away: Bayern Munich, Real Betis, Napoli, Slavia Prague

Manchester United

Home: Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig, Sabah

Away: Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Villarreal, Como

Aston Villa

Home: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahce, Viking

Away: Barcelona, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Slavia Prague

Draw highlights

Manchester City v PSG

Barcelona v Manchester City

Arsenal v Real Madrid

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Manchester United v Bayern Munich

Aston Villa v PSG

Barcelona v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Inter

The draw as it happened

18:15 BST - The draw is finally, finally complete.

18:13 BST - Slavia Prague play Arsenal (home), Bayern Munich (away), Aston Villa (home), Porto (away), Villarreal (home), Fenerbahce (away), Lens (home), Sabah (away).

Stuttgart will face Atletico Madrid (home), Inter Milan (away), Club Brugge (home), PSV (away), Lille (home), Galatasaray (away), Viking (home) Slovan Bratislava (away).

Sabah face Barcelona (home), Arsenal (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Manchester United (away), Napoli (home), Villarreal (away), Slavia Prague (home), Viking (away).

AEK Athens will play Real Madrid (home), Man City (away), Roma (home), Dortmund (away), Galatasaray (home), Shakhtar (away), LASK (home), Como (away).

RC Lens face Man City (home), Liverpool (away), Sporting CP (home), Club Brugge (away), Bodo/Glimt (home), RB Leipzig (away), Como (home), Slavia Prague (away).

Como play PSG (home), Barcelona (away), Manchester United (home), Real Betis (away), RB Leipzig (home), Feyenoord (away), AEK Athens (home), Lens (away).

Viking will play Bayern Munich (home), Atletico Madrid (away), PSV (home), Aston Villa (away), Feyenoord (home), Napoli (away), Sabah (home), Stuttgart (away).

18:11 BST - Galatasaray face Barcelona (home), PSG (away), Aston Villa (home), Sporting (away), Feyenoord (home), Lille (away), Stuttgart (home), AEK Athens (away).

Napoli will play Arsenal (home), Man City (away), Club Brugge (home), Porto (away), Bodo/Glimt (home), Villarreal (away), Viking (home), Sabah (away).

Lille will take on Bayern Munich (home), Arsenal (away), Real Betis (home), Roma (away), Galatasaray (home), Bodo/Glimt (away), Slavia Bratislava (home), Stuttgart (away).

18:06 BST - RB Leipzig will play Man City (home), Real Madrid (away), PSV (home), Man Utd (away), Shakhtar (home), Feyenoord (away), Lens (home), Como (away).

Fenerbahce will play Liverpool (home), Atletico Madrid (away), Roma (home), Aston Villa (away), Villarreal (home), Shakhtar (away), Slavia Prague (home), LASK (away).

Feyenoord have got Inter Milan (home), Barcelona (away), Porto (home), Real Betis (away), Leipzig (home), Galatasaray (away), Como (home), Viking (away).

Heading into the home stretch now.

18:02 BST - Shakhtar Donetsk will play Real Madrid (home), Inter Milan (away), Sporting (home), PSV (away), Fenerbahce (home), Leipzig (away), AEK Athens (home), Slavia Bratislava (away).

Villarreal will play PSG (home), Liverpool (away), Man Utd (home), Borussia Dortmund (away) ,Napoli (home), Fenerbahce (away), Sabah (home), Slavia Prague (away).

Bodo/Glimt face Atletico Madrid (home), Bayern Munich (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Club Brugge (away), Lille (home), Napoli (away), LASK (home), Lens (away).

17:57 BST - Sporting face Barcelona (home), Man City (away), Man Utd (home), Roma (away), Galatasaray (home), Shakhtar (away), LASK (home), Lens (away).

PSV will play Atletico Madrid (home), Real Madrid (away), Club Brugge (home), Porto (away), Shakhtar (home), Leipzig (away), Stuttgart (home), Viking (away).

17:54 BST - Manchester United next...

Bayern Munich (home), Atletico Madrid (away), Roma (home), Sporting Club (away), Leipzig (home), Villarreal (away), Sabah (home), Como (away).

17:53 BST - Real Betis will play Arsenal (home), Bayern Munich (away), Porto (home), Borussia Dortmund (away), Feyenoord (home), Lille (away), Como (home), Slavia Bratislava (away).

Roma will play Real Madrid (home), PSG (away), Sporting Club (home), Manchester United (away), Lille (home), Fenerbahce (away), Slavia Bratislava (home), AEK Athens (away).

17:51 BST - Time for Aston Villa:

PSG (home), Barcelona (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Club Brugge (away), Fenerbahce (home), Galatasaray (away), Viking (home), Slavia Prague (away)

17:51 BST - Borussia Dortmund will play Inter Milan (home), Arsenal (away), Real Betis (home), Aston Villa (away), Villarreal (home), Bodo/Glimt (away), AEK Athens (home), Sabah (away).

Porto face Manchester City (home), Liverpool (away), PSV (home), Real Betis (away), Napoli (home), Feyenoord (away), Slavia Prague (home), LASK (away).

17:48 BST - Club Brugge's fixtures will be Liverpool (home), Inter Milan (away), Aston Villa (home), PSV (away), Bodo/Glimt (home), Napoli (away), Lens (home), Stuttgart (away).

17:45 BST - There are some massive games to dissect, but for now, we're moving on to mopping up Pot 2.

17:44 BST - Harry Kane's Bayern Munich next.

Arsenal (home), Atletico Madrid (away), Real Betis (away), Manchester United (away), Bodo/Glimt (home), Lille (away), Slavia Prague (home), Viking (away).

19:42 BST - Thierry Henry pulls out Arsenal...

Real Madrid (home), Bayern Munich (away), Borussia Dortmund (home), Real Betis (away), Lille (home), Napoli (away), Sabah (home), Slavia Prague (away).

19:40 BST - Liverpool's turn...

Atletico Madrid (home), Inter Milan (away), Porto (home), Club Brugge (away), Villarreal (home), Fenerbahce (away), Lens (home), LASK (away)

17:39 BST - Defending champions PSG next...

Barcelona (home), Man City (away), Roma (home), Aston Villa (away), Galatasaray (home), Villarreal (away), Bratislava (home, Como (away).

17:38 BST - Atletico Madrid up next:

Bayern Munich (home), Liverpool (away), Manchester United (home), PSV (away), Fenerbahce (home), Bodo/Glimt (away), Viking (home), Stuttgardt (away).

17:37 BST - Barcelona will face:

Man City (home), PSG (away), Aston Villa (home), Sporting Club (away), Feyenoord (home), Galatasaray (away), Como (home), Sabah (away).

17:35 BST - Inter face:

Liverpool (home), Real Madrid (away), Club Brugge (home), Borussia Dortmund (away), Shakhtar (home), Feyenoord (away), Stuttgart (home), Slovan Bratislava (away).

17:33 BST - Next up is Manchester City...

PSG (home), Barcelona (away), Sporting (home), Porto (away), Napoli (home), Leipzig (away), AEK Athens (home), Lens (away)

17:32 BST - David Villa joins Thierry on stage and the draw is underway.

Real Madrid are out first and here's their fixture list:

Inter Milan (home), Arsenal (away), PSV (home), Roma (away), Leipzig (home), Shakhtar (away), LASK (home), AEK Athens (away).

17:14 BST - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is on stage to present the Respect Beyond the Game award to Thierry Henry.

17:08 BST - If you need any help understanding what is a pretty complicated draw process, you can have a little scroll down for some context, or you can read more with our handy guide linked below.

Read more: Champions League 2026/27: Key dates, draws, full schedule and more

17:00 BST - Welcome! We'll keep you up-to-date with everything from the 2026/27 Champions League draw right here.

The ceremony is underway but we're sure to be sitting through a fair chunk of guff for a while, so we'll try and keep things relevant.

Champions League draw 2026/27

Twenty-nine teams qualified for the league phase through their domestic finishes last season, with the remaining seven joining through the play-offs. The final places were confirmed on Wednesday night when AEK Athens, Slovan Bratislava, Fenerbahce and Viking joined earlier qualifiers LASK, Sabah and Bodo/Glimt.

The 36 teams are divided into four pots of nine, seeded by UEFA club coefficient across the five seasons ending in 2025/26. As holders, Paris Saint-Germain are automatically placed top of pot one.

Each club is drawn two opponents from each pot and plays four matches at home and four away. No club can face a team from its own country, and no club can be drawn against more than two teams from any single other nation.

UEFA has introduced a new condition for this season: the same fixture, with the same team at home, cannot be staged for three consecutive campaigns. As a result, Real Madrid cannot be drawn away at Liverpool, having lost at Anfield in each of the last two seasons, and Arsenal cannot be drawn away at Inter, having played at the San Siro in both of the last two campaigns. Both fixtures can still be drawn the other way around.

The teams that finish in the top eight of the league phase qualify directly for the round of 16. Those between ninth and 24th enter the knockout play-off round. The 12 teams ranked 25th to 36th are eliminated once the league phase concludes. There are 144 matches in total, running from September to late January.

Paris Saint-Germain enter as back-to-back winners, having beaten Inter 5-0 in the 2025 final and Arsenal on penalties in the 2026 final in Budapest. Only Real Madrid, between 2016 and 2018, have won three Champions League titles in a row in the current era of the competition.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are in pot one alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Manchester United and Europa League winners Aston Villa both return to the competition after a season away and are in pot two.

The full fixture list, with dates and kick-off times, will be confirmed no later than Saturday, August 29th.

Who was in each pot?

Pot 1

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England)

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Pot 2

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Roma (Italy)

Sporting CP (Portugal)

Aston Villa (England)

Porto (Portugal)

Manchester United (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

Real Betis (Spain)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Pot 3

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Lille (France)

Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

Napoli (Italy)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Villarreal (Spain)

Fenerbahce (Turkey)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Galatasaray (Turkey)

Pot 4

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

VfB Stuttgart (Germany)

AEK Athens (Greece)

LASK (Austria)

Como (Italy)

Lens (France)

Viking (Norway)

Sabah (Azerbaijan)

When are the key dates?

League phase draw: Thursday, August 27th 2026, 17:00 BST

Matchday 1: September 8th to 10th 2026

Matchday 2: October 13th to 14th 2026

Matchday 3: October 20th to 21st 2026

Matchday 4: November 3rd to 4th 2026

Matchday 5: November 24th to 25th 2026

Matchday 6: December 8th to 9th 2026

Matchday 7: January 19th to 20th 2027

Matchday 8: January 27th 2027

Knockout play-offs: February 16th to 17th and 23rd to 24th 2027

Round of 16: March 9th to 10th and 16th to 17th 2027

Quarter-finals: April 6th to 7th and 13th to 14th 2027

Semi-finals: April 27th to 28th and May 4th to 5th 2027

Final: Saturday, June 5th 2027, Madrid

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