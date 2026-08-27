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Rafael Leao's preferred destination revealed as Aston Villa and Galatasaray push

Rafael Leao's preferred destination revealed as Aston Villa and Galatasaray push
Rafael Leao's preferred destination revealed as Aston Villa and Galatasaray pushČTK / AP / =147203200717=

Rafael Leao's preferred transfer destination has reportedly been revealed with Aston Villa and Galatasaray fighting for his signature.

The 27-year-old isn’t part of Ruben Amorim’s plans at AC Milan and is expected to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

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Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly made a €45 million offer for Leao, which AC Milan have accepted.

Aston Villa on the other hand, are looking to sign the winger on loan with an obligation to buy, something the Italian club aren’t currently open too.

According to The Athletic’s John Townley, despite the lack of agreement between clubs, Leao is prioritising a move to Aston Villa.

Leao has communicated this desire to Aston Villa and Unai Emery’s side are now working on a way to structure the deal that would satisfy AC Milan.

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