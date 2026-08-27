Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with Aston Villa for the transfer of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

It was reported that Chelsea were in the market for a new goalkeeper following a less than convincing display from Robert Sanchez in the 3-2 win over Fulham on Monday (August 24).

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Sanchez, 28, was arguably at fault for both of Fulham’s goals, failing to save at his near post against Josh King for the first and then parrying the ball directly to Gonzalo Garcia for the second.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Unai Emery’s side for the permanent signing of the Argentina international.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez, 33, is understood to have been in talks with Chelsea about becoming their new shot stopper over the past couple of days.

It’s understood that Cheslea will pay Villa £7.5million with Martinez agreeing to a two year deal with an option for a further 12 months.