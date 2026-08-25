Nigeria striker Onuachu backed rediscover goalscoring form

The 31-year-old is yet to score this campaign but enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 season, netting 26 goals across all competitions.
Tekke has urged supporters to remain patient and give Onuachu time to regain his confidence.
“If we are talking about the Europa League today, Paul scored 26 goals for us. Don’t we see something wrong with that?” Tekke told karadenizgazete.com.tr.
“Let’s be patient with Paul too. Even if he plays badly for two games, he’s showing this performance after only three training sessions.
“Three training sessions. Nobody knows what happens in those.
“The player who goes out there is not a robot. These people have emotions; they have problems."