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Nigeria striker Onuachu backed rediscover goalscoring form

Nigeria striker Onuachu backed rediscover goalscoring form
Nigeria striker Onuachu backed rediscover goalscoring formHamza Onder Kuloglu / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP / Profimedia

Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke has backed Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu to rediscover his best form after a slow start to the season.

The 31-year-old is yet to score this campaign but enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 season, netting 26 goals across all competitions. 

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Tekke has urged supporters to remain patient and give Onuachu time to regain his confidence. 

‎“If we are talking about the Europa League today, Paul scored 26 goals for us. Don’t we see something wrong with that?” Tekke told karadenizgazete.com.tr.

‎“Let’s be patient with Paul too. Even if he plays badly for two games, he’s showing this performance after only three training sessions.‎

‎“Three training sessions. Nobody knows what happens in those.‎

“The player who goes out there is not a robot. These people have emotions; they have problems."

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Paul OnuachuFatih TekkeTrabzonsporSuper Lig

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