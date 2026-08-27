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Chelsea in talks with Monaco over move for potential Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea in talks with Monaco over move for potential Enzo Fernandez replacement
Chelsea in talks with Monaco over move for potential Enzo Fernandez replacementČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mark Greenwood

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to sign Monaco's Lamine Camara as a potential replacement for wantaway Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez, 25, has been pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer, with Man City looking like his most likely destination.

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Former manager Enzo Maresca is pushing to get a deal over the line, but City are yet to match Chelsea’s £120 million asking price.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Xabi Alonso’s side are in talks with Monaco over a potential move for Camara, 22.

It’s understood that Chelsea view the Senegal international as their ideal replacement for the likely to leave Fernandez.

Thiago Scuro, Monaco’s managing director, has taken matters into his own hands, and although the Ligue 1 side are reluctant to sell, and offer of €60 million could prove persuasive enough to convince them.

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Enzo FernandezLamine CamaraChelseaMonacoManchester CityPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers