Trabzonspor make Paul Onuachu transfer stance clear

Reports had suggested the Turkish Super Lig side could consider selling the 32-year-old following the arrival of Guinea-Bissau forward Franculino Dju from Midtjylland.
However, Dogan insists Trabzonspor will not entertain offers for Onuachu.
The striker enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, finishing joint-top scorer in the Turkish topflight.
“There is no question of Paul Onuachu leaving. He is the league’s top scorer; such a situation is out of the question,” Dogan was quoted by marasbugun.com.tr.
Onuachu, though, is still searching for his first goal this season after five appearances across all competitions.