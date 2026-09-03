Trabzonspor make Paul Onuachu transfer stance clear

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has reiterated the club’s determination to retain Nigeria international Paul Onuachu despite growing transfer interest from Saudi Arabia.

Reports had suggested the Turkish Super Lig side could consider selling the 32-year-old following the arrival of Guinea-Bissau forward Franculino Dju from Midtjylland.

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However, Dogan insists Trabzonspor will not entertain offers for Onuachu.

The striker enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, finishing joint-top scorer in the Turkish topflight.

“There is no question of Paul Onuachu leaving. He is the league’s top scorer; such a situation is out of the question,” Dogan was quoted by marasbugun.com.tr.

Onuachu, though, is still searching for his first goal this season after five appearances across all competitions.