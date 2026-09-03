Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Turkey move, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Antonsen seals comeback-win against rising Chinese star as favorites crash out in Shenzhen

'I'm going to take some long breaks': Alcaraz warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

Martinelli moves to Saudi giants Al Hilal after seven years with Arsenal

Dundee United sign Iraq international Zidane Iqbal

Dundee United sign Iraq international Zidane Iqbal
Dundee United sign Iraq international Zidane IqbalStanley Gontha, Pro Shots / Alamy / Profimedia

Dundee United have signed Iraq international Zidane Iqbal from Utrecht, with manager Jim Goodwin describing the midfielder as a player of “real pedigree”.

The 23-year-old, who came through Manchester United’s academy, has signed a two-year contract with an option for another 12 months. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We feel he adds something different and can occupy different positions within our midfield ranks," Goodwin told his club website.

"My conversations with the manager have been positive and I'm excited to meet my new teammates and the rest of the staff.

"Me and my family have seen the stadium and training ground today and that gives you that extra feel to the place and where I'm going to be playing every week."

Iqbal made one senior appearance for United, debuting against Young Boys in the Champions League in 2021, before joining Utrecht in 2023. 

He has 28 international caps and made history as the first player of Pakistani heritage to feature at a World Cup finals. 

However, limited opportunities in the Netherlands prompted his move to Scotland.

Mentions
Zidane IqbalDundee UtdManchester UnitedFootball transfersPremiership

Related Articles

Chido Obi makes switch from Man Utd to Willem II: I want to play as much as possible!

Butt says Luke Shaw is "phenomenal" as Man Utd miss out on several targets at left back

Chido Obi set to leave Man Utd as deal is agree for him to join Willem II on loan