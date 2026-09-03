Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Turkey move, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Antonsen seals comeback-win against rising Chinese star as favorites crash out in Shenzhen

'I'm going to take some long breaks': Alcaraz warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

Martinelli moves to Saudi giants Al Hilal after seven years with Arsenal

Hull City hand Slater new long-term contract

Hull City hand Slater new long-term contract
Hull City hand Slater new long-term contractRichard Bowcott/IPS / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Hull City midfielder Regan Slater has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at the club until summer 2029, with an option for a further year.

The 26-year-old has become a key figure since initially joining on loan from Sheffield United in 2020. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m delighted. From the first second I arrived, I’ve never kept it a secret how much I’ve enjoyed my time since being here. It’s a good place to come in, so I enjoy it here, to say the least.

“I feel really grateful to the club for the opportunity they gave me. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved here, and hopefully, there’s more to come. I have unbelievable memories with unbelievable people.

“Last season was probably the best time of my life, especially afterwards when we had actually done it. The celebrations were unbelievable – I’d love to do that every week.”

Slater has made 234 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 11 goals, and helped secure two promotions. 

He was named both Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Year for 2022/23 and again last season. 

Mentions
Regan SlaterHull CitySheffield UtdFootball transfers

Related Articles

Premier League clubs smash summer outlay record following stunning spending spree

DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm £21 million signing of attacker Ansah

Hull City set to sign midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Everton