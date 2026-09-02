The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

A number of top players are still without a club after the summer window slammed shut.

The Premier League smashed its summer spending record for a second successive season with clubs splashing out around £3.46BN on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Bradley Barcola.

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Every other top European league spent big on names such as Yan Diomande, Rodri and Gonçalo Ramos. However, despite so many moves, several players still remain without a side.

Paul Pogba left Monaco after his contract was terminated following just one season. The World Cup winner played six matches for Monaco last season, five of which came as a substitute. He is attracting interest from the MLS as he seeks a new adventure.

Raheem Sterling is also without a club following the termination of his Chelsea contract and a failed spell at Feyenoord.

The 31 year old has suffered the same spiral downward as fellow winger Jadon Sancho who had loan moves with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa before being released by Manchester United.

Sancho, who has kept himself fit using the facilities at Flixton FC, was the subject of an enquiry from Qatari club Al Rayyan but no move has materialized as of yet.

Other names such as Yves Bissouma, Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez, Dani Carvajal, Mauro Icardi and David Alaba are in limbo at the moment whilst the season continues without them.

The free-agent market has plenty left to offer long after the traditional window has closed and this group of players could still find hope in September as they hang on to their careers.