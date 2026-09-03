Bouanani joins Rangers on season-long loan from Stuttgart

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Algerian winger Badredine Bouanani on loan from VfB Stuttgart.

The 21-year-old joins Derek McInnes’ squad on the final day of the summer transfer window.

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“I am very happy to be here and excited to start,” he told the club website.

“I know it’s a tough league with a lot of duels and intensity, so I will need to work.

“I have a lot of experience now, so I will try to put it into this league.”

Bouanani developed at Lille before moving to Nice in 2022, where he made his senior debut in January 2023.

He later enjoyed a loan spell at Lorient before returning to Nice. The scored against Rangers in the Europa League in November 2024 with a stunning free-kick.

After 70 appearances for Nice, he joined Stuttgart in 2025, making 28 appearances last season.

Internationally, he represented France at youth level before switching allegiance to Algeria.