Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

Liverpool head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Friday night as manager Andoni Iraola seeks first 3 points.

Liverpool have had a poor start to the campaign after 2-2 draws with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest to kick off life under new manager Iraola whose side have not quite found their feet.

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The Reds won both meetings between these two clubs during the 2024/25 season, securing a 4-1 victory in the pair's most recent encounter as they enter Friday’s clash as clear favourites.

Ipswich opened with victory over Sunderland before conceding five at Manchester United in what has been a mixed return to the Premier League for the club who finished second in the Championship last season.

The game comes just days after Liverpool announced their £123M signing of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola who will likely make his debut on Friday, much to the delight of the away fans.

Liverpool team news v Ipswich Town

Liverpool have no suspensions but Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, Stefan Bajcetic, and Giovanni Leoni are all ruled out through injury.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are missing Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor, and Jaden Philogene-Bidace through injury.

More updates on both teams should come in Thursday's press conferences as each manager speaks before the game kicks off the day after.

Liverpool predicted XI v Ipswich Town

Ipswich: Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Emersonn.

Liverpool: Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz; Isak.

Liverpool v Ipswich Town kick off time

Liverpool make their way to Portman Road for a game that will kick off at 20:00pm Uk time.

Key Stat

Liverpool haven't won any of their last five Premier League games across the end of last season and start of this one: D-D-L-D-D.

Ipswich's historical record against Liverpool is poor. Across 63 meetings, Ipswich have 13 wins, Liverpool 30 and there have been 20 draws.