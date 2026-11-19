Trabzonspor have reportedly ruled out selling Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu during the January transfer window amid continued interest from Premier League clubs.

Fulham attempted to sign the centre-back last summer but failed to meet the Turkish club’s valuation.

Advertisement Advertisement

The London outfit remain interested in Nwaiwu, with two other Premier League sides also monitoring his progress.

Several clubs across Europe's major leagues are reportedly keeping tabs on the Nigeria international.According to Turkish publication Fanatik, Trabzonspor are determined to retain the defender until at least the end of the season.

The Black Sea Storm regard Nwaiwu as an important member of their squad and have no intention of allowing him to leave midway through the campaign.

Nwaiwu has registered one goal and one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.