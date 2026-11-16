Why January switches for McKennie and Bassey make perfect sense for Pochettino's Man Utd

With Manchester United having announced that Mauricio Pochettino will become their new manager now that Michael Carrick has been relieved of his duties, attention will quickly turn to both how the Argentinian sets up a team that's been far too easy to play against in 2026/27, and also which players he looks set to sell and sign in January.

If there's one thing that has defined the Ineos era at the club, it is a haphazard recruitment policy that has done the Red Devils no favours whatsoever.

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Poor recruitment

From both a managerial and player standpoint, there hasn't appeared to be any pattern or direction to their buying policy, leaving the hierarchy in an embarrassing position already, where supporters are demonstrating against their stewardship of the football side of the business.

Neither they nor Pochettino can afford for the manager to be the fall guy yet again, after the tenures of Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim and Carrick all ended in somewhat disastrous circumstances.

The 54-year-old's first test couldn't really be any bigger.

A 'Super Sunday' date at Anfield against Liverpool awaits a United side that is one point and two places above bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace.

Whilst expectations will initially be low, as Pochettino gets to grips with the biggest managerial challenge of his career, getting any sort of positive result on Merseyside would be an ideal start.

Pochettino will know what he needs by January

Then come fixtures against Brentford, Newcastle, Coventry, Palace, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, before the transfer window opens on January 1st.

By that point, Pochettino will have a much better understanding of which players he can rely on, who needs to be moved on, and where he needs to strengthen.

Of course, discussions between the manager and board might well have taken place already, so that the club can hit the ground running in the transfer market.

Reports in Italy have surfaced regarding Weston McKennie being Pochettino's first hire in the New Year, with the two having worked together for the US men's national team.

Juve won't take kindly to McKennie approach

McKennie only recently signed a contract extension with Juventus to take him up to 2030, so it would clearly take a huge offer to land him, though it's clear from Pochettino's words about the player at previous press conferences ("Juve is McKennie plus 10 others") that he would be a valued addition.

Whilst the Bianconeri clearly wouldn't take kindly to any approach for their player, there is a need to stay within Financial Fair Play rules, and to that end, the Italians may have to take a more realistic approach to the situation.

From United's point of view, having a player whose versatility has often seen him called a 'Swiss Army knife' in midfield could be a masterstroke.

1,480 attempted passes since the start of the 2025/26 campaign are the third most of any Juventus player, and 56 chances created are second only to Kenan Yildiz's 70.

An energetic presence, McKennie enjoys the heat of battle, with 282 one-on-one duels attempted and 29 tackles won from 49 attempted, as evidence of that.

Weston McKennie's recent player ratings Flashscore

His total of 40 shots is only bettered by Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao, and this hints at the all-round nature of his game.

A player who will run through brick walls and keep on running; he can be relied upon at both ends of the pitch, and that's the type of player that United needs, if they're going to raise themselves out of the funk that they currently find themselves in.

Bassey could shake up central defence

Another player who is already on United's radar, it would seem, is Fulham captain and colossal centre-back, Calvin Bassey.

Though not the biggest name, with the greatest respect, it's easy to understand why Pochettino would be interested in trying to tempt the 26-year-old up north.

If there's one area that's been a real problem for the club over the last few years, it's in the centre of defence.

Harry Maguire has done well but arguably isn't a player to fit into Pochettino's style, ditto Matthijs De Ligt. The responsibility of wearing the United shirt clearly weighs heavily on Leny Yoro, and Lisandro Martinez already has one foot out of the exit door at the Theatre of Dreams.

Perhaps by bringing in Martinez's countryman to steady the ship, the defender could do an about-turn and decide to stay with the Red Devils... for now.

If the club do want some strength in depth in those areas, however, then purchasing Bassey makes sense.

Great numbers

Using the same 25/26 sample size, his 94 tackles attempted are more than any of his teammates, and only Joachim Andersen has made more than his 150 clearances in general, and 98 headed clearances.

Bassey has also won back possession on 182 occasions, with Alex Iwobi's 184 being very slightly better.

Calvin Bassey's recent player ratings Flashscore

368 duels contested are the second most in the squad behind Raul Jimenez, but his 63.32 per cent completion rate is by far the best.

With 2,727 passes attempted, Bassey is, once again, only behind Andersen in terms of output, and the former's 88.38 per cent success is elite-level for a centre-back.

Those numbers have earned him recent Flashscore player ratings as high as 8.2, and it's obvious why he and McKennie are coveted.

Any deals for them are a long way from being done, however.