Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly identified Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as his first potential signing at Manchester United.

Pochettino, 54, is the latest manager tasked with bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

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The 13-time Premier League champions currently sit down in 18th with just one win and eight points from their opening ten games.

It’s been reported that the board are willing to back Pochettino in the upcoming January transfer window as they clamour to salvage their season.

According to The Telegraph, Fulham defender Bassey, 26, has emerged as a surprise target to help bolster United’s leaky defence.

Prying him away from Fulham won’t be easy, however. Bassey is the current club captain, and they have no intention of selling him mid-season.

Bassey is in the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage, but Fulham have an option to extend it by a further 12 months.