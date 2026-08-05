Toulouse close in on Swedish teenager Sion Oppong

Toulouse FC are reportedly closing in on an agreement with IF Brommapojkarna for 18-year-old winger Sion Oppong, as the French side look to strengthen their attack this summer.

According to L’Equipe, Toulouse are ready to pay around €4m for the Swedish youngster, who came through Brommapojkarna’s academy, which has also produced Lucas Bergvall, Hjalmar Ekdal and Carl Starfelt.

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Oppong could now leave Scandinavia for France after making 17 appearances this season, scoring twice and registering one assist.

The Sweden international, who has one senior cap, would become Toulouse’s third summer signing after Ismaïl Diallo and Christ Tape.

His arrival would help offset the departures of Frank Magri, Emersonn and Ibrahim Cissoko, while continuing coach Jens Berthel Askou’s data-driven recruitment strategy as Toulouse reshape their attack.