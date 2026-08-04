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Liverpool move for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye in hunt for attacking reinforcements

Liverpool move for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye in hunt for attacking reinforcements
Liverpool move for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye in hunt for attacking reinforcementsMichael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Liverpool have reportedly reached out to representatives of PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye as they seek to bolster their attacking options.

The departure of Mohamed Salah earlier in the summer has left a huge void that new manager Andoni Iraola needs to fill.

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Liverpool are already interested in signing Bradley Barcola in a deal that will likely exceed the £100 million mark, but he’s not the only PSG player they’re keen on.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool have now reached out to Jorge Mendes, agent of 18-year-old Mbaye.

Mbaye has given his green light over a move to Anfield and talks between the two clubs are now expected to start soon.

Several clubs have shown an interest in Mbaye, including RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, but he now has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

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Ibrahim MbayeLiverpoolPSGPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers