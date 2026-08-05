Stade Brestois complete signing of Joseph Nonge

Ligue 1 side Brest have officially announced the signing of Belgian midfielder Joseph Nonge from Turkish club Kocaelispor for a reported fee of around €600,000.

Nonge has signed a three-year contract with Les Pirates, with an option for an additional season.

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The midfielder began his development at RSC Anderlecht before joining Juventus in 2021.

He spent time on loan at ESTAC Troyes in 2024, making six appearances, before returning to Juventus and later moving to Switzerland, where he featured five times for Servette FC.

After becoming a free agent last summer, Nonge moved to the Turkish top flight.

He enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign, making 29 appearances across all competitions and scoring once. The Belgian Under-21 international has earned four caps at that level.