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Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun offered to Tottenham

Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun offered to Tottenham
Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun offered to TottenhamREUTERS

Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has reportedly been offered to Premier League side Tottenham.

The 25-year-old certainly had an eventful World Cup, ending the tournament as the USMNT’s top scorer with three goals before their eventual elimination by Belgium.

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Balogun was a controversial figure during the tournament, although it was no fault of his own.

He received a red card in the 2-0 win over Bosnia, only to have is ‘suspended’ by FIFA after Donald Trump interfered with a phone call to Gianni Infantino.

According to The Sun, Balogun has been offered to Premier League Tottenham via intermediaries as he looks likely to leave Monaco this summer.

It’s understood that Roberto De Zerbi is looking to add more depth up top to challenge Dominic Solanke, and should the price be right for the former Arsenal youngster, a deal could be on the table.

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Premier LeagueFolarin BalogunTottenhamMonacoLigue 1Football transfers