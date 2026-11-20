The most recent encounter between these clubs came in February 2025, when Tottenham grabbed a convincing 4-1 victory at Portman Road.
Spurs lost 1-0 to Leeds last time out and will seek a win in front of the home crowd, who expect their side to climb up to as high as 7th with three points.
Ipswich have collected just four points from a possible 15 away from home this season and are considered underdogs in what is a huge test for manager Gary O'Neil.
Tottenham vs Ipswich team news
Tottenham are without Mathys Tel (ankle), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle).
Ipswich are injury-free, which is a huge boost heading into the clash.
Tottenham vs Ipswich predicted line-ups
Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Gray; Kudus, Solanke, Marmoush.
Ipswich: Walton; Ouattara, Diop, O'Shea, Davis; Lukic, Palacios; Maeda, Enciso, Philogene-Bidace; Flemming.
Tottenham vs Ipswich kick-off time
Both sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a 15:00 kick-off.
Form - league games
Tottenham: WWWDL
Ipswich: WLDDL
Key stats
Tottenham are 11th with 12 points; Ipswich are 14th with 11 points.
Ipswich won 2-1 in November 2024 in the last clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between these two sides.
Ipswich have conceded 20 goals in 10 matches, an average of two per game. Spurs, meanwhile, have conceded 11 goals in 10 league matches.