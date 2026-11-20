Tottenham vs Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Spurs seek to climb up the table once again

Tottenham welcome Ipswich Town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they continue their climb up the Premier League.

The most recent encounter between these clubs came in February 2025, when Tottenham grabbed a convincing 4-1 victory at Portman Road.

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Spurs lost 1-0 to Leeds last time out and will seek a win in front of the home crowd, who expect their side to climb up to as high as 7th with three points.

Ipswich have collected just four points from a possible 15 away from home this season and are considered underdogs in what is a huge test for manager Gary O'Neil.

Tottenham vs Ipswich team news

Tottenham are without Mathys Tel (ankle), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Xavi Simons (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle).

Ipswich are injury-free, which is a huge boost heading into the clash.

Tottenham vs Ipswich predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Gray; Kudus, Solanke, Marmoush.

Ipswich: Walton; Ouattara, Diop, O'Shea, Davis; Lukic, Palacios; Maeda, Enciso, Philogene-Bidace; Flemming.

Tottenham vs Ipswich kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a 15:00 kick-off.

Form - league games

Tottenham: WWWDL

Ipswich: WLDDL

Key stats

Tottenham are 11th with 12 points; Ipswich are 14th with 11 points.

Ipswich won 2-1 in November 2024 in the last clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between these two sides.

Ipswich have conceded 20 goals in 10 matches, an average of two per game. Spurs, meanwhile, have conceded 11 goals in 10 league matches.