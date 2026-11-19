Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk has blamed the Ukrainian FA for a failed drug test that saw him miss almost two years of football.

The 25-year-old was suspended from November 2024 until July 2026 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium.

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Having initially faced a four-year ban from the English Football Association (FA), his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was successful.

Mudryk has since returned to action and joined former boss Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.

In a revealing interview with the Ukrainian YouTube channel 'Guest of Gordon', Mudryk was asked who he blamed for his absence from the game.

"The environment, the situation in the Ukrainian national team," he replied. "It should never have existed. I probably haven't said it publicly yet, but I'm saying it now.

"I had never heard of a drug like meldonium. It is a drug you can only get in Eastern Europe. It could only have got into my body in Ukraine. There is no such drug in England."

He explained how he had only been in Ukraine to be with the national team and "it points to the fact it was in a national team camp".

Pressed on if he blamed the national team, Mudryk replied: "Yes, exactly."