Chelsea host Leeds United this weekend as they seek to break into the top four and to leapfrog Liverpool.

Chelsea have suffered disappointing defeats to the likes of Brentford, Tottenham and Sunderland under Xabi Alonso this season whose side is six points behind second-placed Brighton.

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Leeds are unbeaten across their last nine Premier League home matches and will seek to shut out a Chelsea side that has proven underwhelming without Joao Pedro.

Chelsea vs Leeds United team news

Chelsea will be missing Reece James (knee), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring), Jamie Gittens (ankle) and Jorrel Hato (back. Joao Pedro (thigh) is also a major doubt after missing the last four matches, while Moises Caicedo (illness) and Josh Acheampong (minor injury) are out. Emiliano Martinez is available again after recovering from a broken jaw.

Leeds are without Mateo Joseph (knee), but Anton Stach (foot) has returned to training and could feature alongside Noah Okafor (adductor) is also back in contention after scoring the winner against Tottenham. Joe Rodon and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also be available for selection.

Chelsea vs Leeds United predicted line-ups

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Palestra; Estevao, Rogers, Palmer

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea vs Leeds United kick-off time

Chelsea host Leeds at Stamford Bridge for a 15:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Chelsea: LWWLW

Leeds: DLDDW

Key stats

Leeds have conceded just eight goals in 10 league matches and avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings last season, winning 3-1 at Elland Road and drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 home matches against Leeds (D2) and beat Leeds 6-3 in the Carabao Cup in September.