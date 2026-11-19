Arsenal manager Renee Slegers admitted Lyon were deserved winners after the French side secured a 2-0 Women's Champions League victory on Thursday.

Goals from Jule Brand and Melchie Dumornay handed the French team their fourth win in five league-phase matches, securing automatic qualification for the quarter-finals.

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Slegers acknowledged her side struggled against Lyon's intensity, physicality and clinical finishing.

"It was a tough game, it was a challenge," Renee told Arsenal media.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge. I think, especially the first half, also parts of the second half, the game becomes what they're good at, it was physical, it was fast.

"They are clinical with their moments, you see the quality they have. They were better than us today, I think the second half, we dominated the game better, in possession, spent more time in their half, but still didn't create clear cut chances.

"Like I said, it was a difficult game today against a very, very strong opponent. We have to learn and be better, but now we have to turn this around and go into West Ham."