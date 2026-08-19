Tottenham step up transfer plans as Marmoush emerges as target

Tottenham's ambitious pursuit of an attacking trio worth more than £200 million reflects their commitment to backing Roberto De Zerbi this summer.

After keeping the club in the Premier League last season, the boss was promised signings that would completely transform the outlook for 2026/27.

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Having already brought in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in midfield, defenders Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Spurs have now turned their attention to transforming the most exciting area of the squad - their attack.

In our report earlier today we revealed how Manchester City's squad overhaul could include both Savinho and Omar Marmoush, who were in talks over a move to Tottenham. Those discussions have continued at a time when Spurs have also been trying to unlock a deal for Cody Gakpo to join from Liverpool.

Those three signings would come at a combined cost of around £200 million, but it remains unclear whether such an ambitious haul will prove possible.

City are negotiating tough on Savinho, and will do so too with Marmoush, on the terms and conditions needed for any agreement to be reached.

In terms of Gakpo, his exit would be dependent on other players arriving at Liverpool. There is also a feeling that Andoni Iraola would ideally like to keep the Dutch forward as part of his plans.

Each of the targets is valued at around £70 million and it is clear that Tottenham are stretching their financial capabilities as they attempt to jump from one end of the Premier League table to the other. Last season they finished 17th, and next term they intend to be back among the top six.

Savinho has long been on their radar, while they checked in on Marmoush at the start of the window and have now revisited the situation. Spurs need more cover for their attack, as Richarlison may yet leave and Dominic Solanke has struggled with injuries. The lack of options means Gakpo also continues to be watched.

Tottenham already spent over £200 million on Tonali from Newcastle, Fernandes from West Ham and Van Hecke from Brighton, so this latest show of intent truly is a bold move.

Talks continue on all fronts as Spurs aim to have more signings announced before their season gets underway with a trip to Brentford on Saturday.