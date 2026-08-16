Savinho out of Man City squad for Community Shield ahead of Tottenham move

Manchester City have revealed that Savinho has not made it into the Community Shield squad for Sunday's clash.

Premier League holders Arsenal and FA Cup champions Manchester City meet at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Sunday for a chance at the first piece of silverware this season.

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Ahead of the clash, City revealed their squad which included record breaking signing Elliot Anderson in the middle but no Savinho who reports state will join Spurs this summer.

Savinho has already demonstrated his quality in the Premier League and at international level, impressing Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi who is keen to add him to his squad ahead of the start of the campaign.

Spurs have already brought in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi but De Zerbi is keen to add to his attack as the North London club aim to land themselves a European spot next season.

However, despite the interest in Savinho, Tottenham are also thought to be working on a £70m move for Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, whose future at Anfield is up in the air as they weigh up their options.

Spurs failed in their pursuit of the 22-year-old last summer, and again in January but now City boss Enzo Maresca has excluded Savinho, a move is almost certain to happen for the Brazilian international.