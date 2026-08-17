Premier League 2026/27 season preview: Who will challenge champions Arsenal?

The 2026/27 Premier League season is upon us, and 20 clubs are set to battle it out over the next nine months with titles, survival and European football all at stake.

Here, Flashscore takes a look at each team in the Premier League, what their aims are for the coming campaign, their dealings in the transfer market so far and what they will need to do in order to be successful this term.

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Last season: Champions

Arsenal secured Premier League glory for the first time in over 20 years last season, following a gruelling journey under Mikel Arteta that saw the Gunners finish second for three years before their eventual triumph.

They are well-placed to secure back-to-back titles, as perhaps the most stable club in the division - keeping hold of all their top stars and adding appropriately to the squad, all while those around them go through tumultuous summers.

Arteta's side has established themselves as the best in the Premier League over the last year and the signings of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis will only help them for the coming campaign.

It's hard to see a world where the Gunners don't seriously challenge for the title again, and despite wanting to add a new defender and superstar forward, they look a good bet to clinch back-to-back Premier Leagues.

Last season: 4th

Aston Villa have been on an upward trajectory ever since appointing Unai Emery and will return to the Champions League this season, following a fourth-placed finish last time.

Their struggles with squad-building have been apparent in previous windows, having to juggle UEFA's financial rules as well as the Premier League's.

Villa's financial position has been boosted by the sale of Morgan Rogers, as well as Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne.

They have been able to strengthen their midfield over the summer by bringing in promising youngster Johan Manzambi and experienced ball-winner Joao Gomes.

Further additions must follow; Villa still need to sign a new left-back and ideally another source of goals in their attacking line - but those are expected before the end of the window.

An uncertainty around their goalkeeping situation also needs to be addressed, with Emiliano Martinez wanting to leave and Zion Suzuki reportedly in line to replace him.

If they can sort out those issues, though, expect Villa to be battling around the European places once more.

Villa boss Unai Emery REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute

Last season: 6th

Bournemouth are entering unknown territory as a club having qualified for European football for the first time in their history.

Onlookers would perhaps predict them to struggle with the demands of the extra games, but the Cherries have a squad full of top performers and have proven in the transfer market that they can both keep hold of their stars and sign adequate replacements when needed.

Despite losing defensive star Marcos Senesi, they swiftly replaced him with promising Portuguese defender Antonio Silva.

They have also, at the time of writing, held on to Alex Scott, Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi - a youthful trio that wouldn't look out of place at most of Europe's big clubs.

Questions will be asked of new manager Marco Rose and where he will take Bournemouth, especially having to replace Andoni Iraola, but the club has proven time and again that they can continue to evolve and grow in the face of adversity.

Their form may take a hit if those below them in the table improve as expected, but there is no reason why the Cherries can't impress again in 2026/27.

Last season: 9th

Brentford suffered the disappointment of missing out on European football on the final day last season, following a run of just one win from the start of March to the end of the campaign.

That they were in that position in the first place is a huge credit to manager Keith Andrews, though.

The Bees were expected to be struggling in the relegation zone but proved doubters wrong and have now added further to their talented squad without really losing anyone.

Jaidon Anthony and Callum Wilson are proven goalscorers in the Premier League and Mamadou Sangare could turn out to be one of the signings of the summer in midfield.

Brentford might not have enough to break into the European scene, but they should also have enough quality to avoid having to look over their shoulders at any point during the campaign - especially if top scorer Igor Thiago remains at the club.

Brentford's two pre-season results Flashscore

Last season: 8th

Brighton are in the UEFA Conference League after finishing eighth in 2025/26 and once again look promising heading into the upcoming season.

Fabian Hurzeler's side lost key defender Jan Paul van Hecke, but quickly replaced him with the Premier League-proven Pascal Struijk and exciting prospect Luka Vuskovic.

The big concern, however, is the departure of Danny Welbeck and the long-term injury to Yankuba Minteh.

The Seagulls have plenty of wide options to try and replace Minteh's output, but are yet to add a striker following Welbeck's switch to Chelsea.

His goals will be hard to replace, but Brighton will need to bring someone in, especially with the added European fixtures.

Hurzeler's side are established in the Premier League and likely won't struggle too much - but back-to-back top eight finishes could be in doubt if they fail to add to their striking options.

Brighton celebrate against Roma Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Last season: 10th

Chelsea are one of several Premier League clubs heading into a new era as the season begins - although that is quite a familiar scenario for the Blues in recent years.

Xabi Alonso is the man chosen to take them forward in the coming campaign as they aim to improve drastically on their 10th-place finish last time out.

The Blues have spent where needed and added several players to their first team, including wing-backs Marco Palestra, Valentin Barco and Pep Chavarria. They have also brought in experienced duo Jordan Henderson and the aforementioned Welbeck.

Maxence Lacroix and Morgan Rogers represent the star arrivals in what has been another busy summer at Stamford Bridge, and Alonso now has the task of implementing his system and getting the team gelled together as quickly as possible.

One short-term advantage for Chelsea is their lack of European football, meaning full focus can go on improving their league position - which you would seriously anticipate they do.

Last season: N/A (1st in Championship)

Coventry stormed to promotion from the Championship last term under Frank Lampard and will be looking to carry that momentum into the new season.

To the Sky Blues' credit, they have realised that playing the same way won't necessarily grant them the same rewards in England's top flight.

They have therefore moved to beef up their squad both in terms of quality and physicality in the transfer market.

So far, Aurele Amenda, Loum Tchaouna, Caleb Yirenkyi and Gustavo Hamer have joined the club, as well as returning Player of the Season Carl Rushworth.

Coventry have also signed powerhouse striker Taiwo Awoniyi. That's another arrival to help them cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

Lampard's side will find it tough and undoubtedly need a lot to avoid relegation, particularly some more competition at left-back, but they are so far doing the right things to give the best possible chance at maintaining their Premier League status.

Coventry's pre-season form Flashscore

Last season: 15th

Crystal Palace have constantly had to adapt in recent years after losing their best talents, and this summer has been no different following the exits of Lacroix and manager Oliver Glasner.

Pierre Sage has been the man selected to take them forward in 2026/27 following his huge success at Ligue 1 club Lens last year.

The Frenchman will bring fresh ideas to Selhurst Park and is already shaping the squad in his image with the arrivals of Oscar Mingueza, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Dwight McNeil and Anan Khalaili.

The Eagles have so far kept hold of strong attacking talents in Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta, meaning goals shouldn't be too hard to come by in the upcoming campaign.

Crown jewel Adam Wharton is also still with the club, at the time of writing, which gives a distinct advantage from day one for Sage's side.

They did only finish 15th last time out, though, and could be looking over their shoulders if things don't slot into place quickly under the new manager.

Last season: 13th

Everton once again kept themselves steady if unspectacular last time out and look to be set for more of the same under David Moyes this term.

The Toffees' striking options frustrated at times and there was definite concern over their end-of-season form, winning just once in their last nine games.

Moyes has the tough task of breaking his team out of that cycle of being consistently average if they want to return to the heights of European football experienced in the past.

Their summer business so far has been positive, especially the signings of promising youngsters like Hayden Hackney and Tyrique George, but one key issue remains. Everton have once again not (again, at the time of writing) signed a right-back. That needs to change if they want success this season.

Club legend Seamus Coleman has departed, and the only senior right-back at the club is Nathan Patterson, who has struggled for form and fitness throughout his time at the club.

As things stand, Everton are approaching the start of the season with Patterson and Jake O'Brien as their best options in that position - which likely won't be enough if they want to build on their performances from the previous campaign.

Everton boss David Moyes Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Last season: 11th

Fulham are one of the more difficult teams to predict this season after they lost manager Marco Silva to Benfica over the summer.

His replacement, Alvaro Arbeloa, has undoubted pedigree within the game from his time as a player, but perhaps lacks experience as a top-flight manager.

Aside from a short stint with Real Madrid earlier in 2026 (which ended disappointingly), the Spaniard is effectively yet to manage in senior football.

He has used his Madrid connections to bolster his side with the arrivals of striker Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios, while also adding former Manchester City academy star Shea Charles to his options in the middle of the park.

Much of the Cottagers' season hinges on how well Garcia does in front of goal - the striker will be vital to pulling the club away from the relegation fight many are tipping them to be involved in.

Last season: N/A (6th in Championship, play-off winners)

Hull have endured a whirlwind year under Sergej Jakirovic, starting as Championship relegation favourites and turning into play-off winners - all while operating under a transfer embargo.

Their promotion to the Premier League was nothing short of a minor miracle, and they will be doing everything in their power to ensure they stay in the top flight.

Owner Acun Ilicali has operated a slightly unorthodox method of teasing the club's transfer targets to supporters - but they have so far added 11 players to their squad.

Those signings range from defenders to midfielders, to attackers and highly-rated goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Several young players have also joined the club, including Nobel Mendy, Jens Hjerto-Dahl and Lucas Herrington. Coupled with the experienced arrivals of Hidemasa Morita, Matt Targett and Jack Butland, Hull have a nice mix in their squad.

They still need to find a reliable source of goals, with a new striker surely top of the shopping list for the season ahead.

Jakirovic is a superb manager, though, and will do everything in his power to keep the club in the Premier League; although as it stands they may struggle to do so without the aforementioned attacking reinforcements.

Hull's pre-season form Flashscore

Last season: N/A (2nd in Championship)

Ipswich were probably the best-placed of the newly promoted clubs when it came to chances of survival, but have had their preparations knocked by the surprise resignation of fan favourite manager Kieran McKenna.

His replacement, Gary O'Neil, raised a few eyebrows but has proven in his career that he is capable of keeping teams in the Premier League (see his success with Bournemouth and Wolves).

The Tractor Boys were only in the top flight two seasons ago and returned at the first time of asking following relegation - meaning they already have members of the squad who will have learned from their experiences last time out.

Couple that with a mammoth transfer spend of well over £100 million to bring 10 new players to the club and you certainly can't begrudge the fact that they are doing all they can to stay in the Premier League.

Ipswich will hope that Julio Enciso, Daizen Maeda, Abdul Fatawu and Emersonn can bring creativity and goals, while also hoping that Kjell Scherpen, Issa Diop, Abdoul Ouattara, Florentino and Sasa Lukic can shore things up at the other end of the pitch.

Survival has to be the aim, but with so many additions and a new manager to boot, it will be tricky to get everything to gel in time.

Last season: 14th

Leeds bucked the trend of newly promoted clubs going straight back down last season and looked particularly impressive once manager Daniel Farke switched to a back-three/back-five formation.

Their form picked up in the second half of the campaign to see them finish 14th and comfortably survive, with an injury-free Dominic Calvert-Lewin playing a starring role alongside fellow new signings Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor.

Leeds have added to the strong core of their squad with an impressive transfer window - strengthening their defensive unit with Tarik Muharemovic and goalkeeper James Trafford - while also bringing in mercurial winger Harry Wilson.

Things have been looking up for Leeds over the last eight months or so, and they could be a dark horse to push the top half and even the European places, should their key players stay injury-free.

Leeds draw with Man Utd in pre-season REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Last season: 5th

Liverpool have a new face at the helm for their 26/27 campaign in the form of former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

The Reds won the Premier League two seasons ago under Arne Slot but struggled last term with several of their expensive summer signings underperforming, leading to the club finishing fifth.

They have now had to deal with the departures of club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, with the squad still needing additions out wide and in defence.

Iraola is also having to gel the players already at his disposal into a high-intensity unit, meaning it might take some time before we see Liverpool challenging for titles once more.

That being said, the Reds have more than enough quality to sustain a top-five finish and even go far in the cup competitions - but those reinforcements are desperately needed before the window ends.

Liverpool's PL Summer Series Flashscore

Last season: 2nd

There are uncertain times ahead at Manchester City following the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola, as well as experienced players like John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Nathan Ake.

It also looks likely that Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is set to leave as well. This leaves new man in charge Enzo Maresca with a mountain to climb in his first campaign with the club.

As is always the case with City, they have backed the manager in the transfer market. So far, Elliot Anderson has arrived for a club-record fee and links persist to midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

It will be a new-look team under Maresca, and he will need time to get them playing in his own way, but there is plenty to be excited about.

Superstars like Erling Haaland will also help keep things ticking along - although a title charge might be slightly out of reach this time, unless things click straight away.

Last season: 3rd

Despite a slow start under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United eventually cruised to a third-placed finish following Michael Carrick's appointment last time out.

They will undoubtedly be looking for more of the same as the Englishman gets his first full summer transfer window to try and imprint his style further onto the squad.

United's midfield rebuild is partially complete following the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but there is still a feeling that they need one more to properly compete on all fronts in 2026/27.

Another left-back and some attacking reinforcements would also help; yet it feels like the Red Devils are quietly on for another solid year.

The biggest question mark will be the role of Marcus Rashford, who returns from his Barcelona loan with a point to prove in Manchester under yet another new manager.

United probably need a bit more, but they look set for an exciting time in Carrick's first full season at the helm. Expect another top five finish.

Man Utd's pre-season form Flashscore

Last season: 12th

Fewer clubs have had more talking points over the summer than Newcastle, who lost manager Eddie Howe, as well as captain Bruno Guimaraes, winger Anthony Gordon and midfielder Sandro Tonali, who were arguably the three crown jewels of their side.

Matthias Jaissle has been named their new coach, which is an exciting yet unpredictable appointment - with unpredictability being a key theme for the Magpies as the season approaches.

They have moved to replace outgoing players with talented youngsters rather than proven quality, which is a gamble but also represents a refresh that was needed at St James' Park following a lacklustre 12th-placed finish last term.

Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba are young but exciting midfielders, while Bazoumana Toure will bring unpredictability to their attacking play.

Lukas Hornicek has also been brought in to address their goalkeeping worries, but there's a feeling that more quality needs to follow before the window shuts.

Newcastle need another full-back, winger and creative midfielder to ensure some form of success in the coming season - but they are one of the most unpredictable teams heading into the campaign.

Last season: 16th

It's yet another new era at Nottingham Forest, with Oliver Glasner joining the club as their fifth manager in the last year.

While that level of instability isn't ideal, Glasner was one of the best coaches on the market this summer and the best appointment Forest could have feasibly made, by some distance.

The signs are there that the club are backing his vision too, having added highly-rated defender Ousmane Diomande to the squad as well as midfield general Xaver Schlager - who Glasner has worked with before - to replace Anderson.

Forest have no European football to contend with after finishing 16th last season and all focus will be on their league performance, as well as hopes of some runs in the cup competitions.

Glasner didn't perform too spectacularly in the league with Palace, but was a different beast in tournament football and won them three trophies - while also ensuring they did enough to avoid any real threat of relegation.

More of the same would be a good return for Forest, who have the talent in their squad to avoid the bottom three and impress in the EFL and FA Cups.

Last season: 7th

Sunderland surpassed all expectations last time out after bypassing the relegation battle completely and securing an incredible seventh-placed finish, putting them in the Europa League for the 26/27 campaign.

The Black Cats have been on an upward trajectory since the arrival of manager Regis Le Bris, but will face a new test as they look to manage both domestic and European football.

Their transfers have been quiet so far, having only added full-back pairing Thomas Meunier and Dayaan Methalie - although links to impressive wingers have persisted throughout the summer, and the club are reportedly targeting at least two more arrivals before the window closes.

Squad depth is the key for Le Bris' side, who proved they can compete with anyone last season but will need reinforcements for what could turn out to be a 50+ game season.

Sunderland's youthful squad also all have another year of experience under their belt, and while the heights of last season will be much trickier to reach this time around, they will surely be aiming for a solid campaign in the Premier League as well as giving a good account of themselves across the continent.

Sunderland beat Rennes in pre-season Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Last season: 17th

Tottenham have been a shambles for much of the past two years, at least domestically. They have finished 17th in back-to-back seasons and only survived on the final day last term.

It has been a summer of change at Spurs, though, with manager Roberto De Zerbi given serious support in the transfer market to build a squad he thinks is capable of challenging far higher in the table.

They have so far spent big on a midfield duo of Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, as well as defender Van Hecke - with more expected to follow, particularly in attacking areas.

If those reinforcements arrive, then it's hard not to see Tottenham improve dramatically on their lowly finish last time out.

Experienced free transfers in Robertson, Senesi and Martin Dubravka have also arrived and will help in changing the culture around the club.

The return to fitness of both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski could also be crucial in giving Spurs a much-needed creative spark, which they sorely lacked during their struggles last season.

Spurs' pre-season form Flashscore

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