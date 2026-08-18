Richarlison could make Everton return as Spurs go in for Savinho & Gakpo

A Richarlison return to Everton has been touted for some time, and now the possibility of a deal is gathering pace.

The player is believed to be keen on the move, sources confirm, while Tottenham are expecting in advance of £30 million for a transfer to gather momentum.

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It comes as Spurs pursue Manchester City's Savinho and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo. Their willingness to let Richarlison leave helps explain the interest in Gakpo, with the Liverpool forward's versatility making him a potential replacement in the squad.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can put together a package to take the deal forward, but Richarlison's willingness to return would strengthen their position. The Toffees have also been looking into signing Liam Delap from Chelsea.

The Brazilian forward made a £60 million move from Everton back in 2022, and Spurs are optimistic he still holds good value in the market.

Richarlison, 29, only has one year remaining on the terms of his current deal, yet Spurs have an option to extend the contract to 2028.

Tottenham's own transfer business is very much focused on their front line, with Savinho now very close to reaching a club-to-club agreement.

The situation has dragged on all summer, but sources are increasingly convinced a deal will be announced this week. It has always been the aim to have him on board by the time the new season begins.

Meanwhile, £70 million-rated Gakpo is also in Tottenham's sights and should click into gear once Liverpool have new recruits on board.

There is speculation that Spurs still have hopes of signing a new No. 9. They wanted Eli Junior Kroupi before he suffered a serious foot injury, and continue to hold interest in revisiting that deal. They have been looking into a host of ambitious targets from abroad too, including Endrick and Julian Alvarez.