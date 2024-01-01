Tottenham beat Forest to Glentoran teen Feeney

Nottingham Forest have missed out on the signature of a promising young talent.

The City Ground club were hoping to secure 16-year-old Glentoran striker George Feeney.

However, reports have confirmed that Tottenham have secured the youngster instead.

The London-based side were among many teams scouting the youngster this past season.

Feeney became his Northern Irish side's youngest ever goalscorer in their history in October, when he scored as a 15-year-old.

Now he will get a chance to show what he can do in the Premier League, per football.london.