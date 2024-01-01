Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Corinthians coach Oliveira blasts Forest target Miguel: He no longer plays here

Corinthians coach Oliveira blasts Forest target Miguel: He no longer plays here
Corinthians coach Oliveira blasts Forest target Miguel: He no longer plays here
Corinthians coach Oliveira blasts Forest target Miguel: He no longer plays hereAction Plus
Corinthians coach Antonio Oliveira is not happy with shot stopper Carlos Miguel.

The head coach believes that Miguel has been faking an injury to avoid playing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 25-year-old keeper wants to leave his Brazilian club for Nottingham Forest in England.

Asked if he was unhappy with Miguel, he said: “No, Carlos Miguel no longer plays for Corinthians. 

“I’ve said it and I’ve said it in this group. Only those who want to be here at the club do it passionately, and many of those who are in this position today should realize that many people dream of being able to represent one of the biggest clubs.

“It bothered me, it bothers me, and Carlos Miguel won’t be playing for Corinthians any more.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarlos MiguelCorinthiansNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Corinthians coach Oliviera warns Forest over Miguel plans
Corinthians goalkeeper Miguel due Forest medical this week
Nottingham Forest to trigger buyout clause of Corinthians goalkeeper Miguel