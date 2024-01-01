Tribal Football
Brighton, Forest scouting Sogndal winger Baidoo
Sogndal attacking midfielder Edmund Baidoo is attracting Premier League interest.

Just 18, Baidoo left Ghana's AsanSka FC for Sogndal this year and has quickly settled/

The winger has scored six goals and three assists in 14 games in the Norwegian second division so far.

Sky Sports says Nottingham Forest and Brighton are among Premier League clubs following Baidoo's progress in Norway.

It's suggested that Baidoo is in no rush to leave Sogndal, but is open to a possible transfer this summer.

