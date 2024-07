Spurs jump ahead of Arsenal in talks for Espanyol keeper Garcia

Tottenham are in talks with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Garcia has just helped Espanyol win promotion to the LaLiga via the playoffs.

AS says his agents are in talks with Spurs, which are aware of the keeper's €25m buyout clause.

Garcia would be signed by Spurs as cover for No1 Guglielmo Vicario.

The Spain U21 international is also on the radar of Arsenal and Real Madrid.