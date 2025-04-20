Tindall: Newcastle must learn from Villa setback

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall urged calm after their hammering at Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Despite their 4-1 reverse, Newcastle remain in third place on the Premier League table.

Tindall said afterwards, "It is so important to stay calm and cool and we will do. We have experience of this last time out."

"We stayed calm and knew what we had to do. The players are aware of that. We were under no illusions. Coming here today was always going to be tough. Our record here at Villa Park today suggests that.

"They are a top side with a top manager it was going to be a tough challenge. Certainly on the back of the week we've had. We will remain calm and focused.

"On reflection over the 90 minutes Aston Villa deserved to win. From our perspective maybe a third game in six days caught up with us around about the hour is there. The effort is there. We can't lose sight of where we are."

"We must use this time to recover and refresh"

Tindall says they must now regroup and reflect on the result.

He continued: "We now need to make sure that we mentally refresh, take a couple of days to recover and make sure we come back and work hard to deliver a good performance against Ipswich.

"We knew they would start fast. Their record here at Villa Park is what it is for a reason. We were disappointed with the start but we showed great character to get ourselves back into the game and go in level at 1-1 at half time.

"The second half we went out and started the half ok but around the hour mark when we conceded the second, the physicality and effort caught up to us. We started making little errors that are unlike us that led to goals.

"Full credit to the players, the effort they have put in this week is there for all to see but maybe today was a step too far for us.

"I wouldn't say that it is a reality check. It was always going to be a tough game coming here to Villa Park. What a fantastic side they are with a great manager. We have had many setbacks but one thing about the players and the club is we stick together and come out fighting."