Newcastle No2 Tindall offers new Howe update after Villa defeat

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall expects to be in charge for their next clash with Ipswich Town.

Tindall was speaking after Saturday night's 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, with manager Eddie Howe still recovering from pneumonia.

Tindall told Chronicle Live: "I’ve not (spoken to Howe). I’ve not had chance to see my phone since the final whistle has gone.

"I’m not sure if there is any contact there, but as soon as there is any more news, then I’m sure the media team will update on that. Until I’m told otherwise, then obviously that (taking charge of the team) is my duty and what I have to do.

"I’ve said it before, the most important thing for Ed is that he rests and he recovers. The more he does that, then the sooner he’ll be able to come and lead the team again."

He also told Sky Sports: "He remains the same. With Eddie, it's a day-by-day thing. When he feels right, he will speak to me. They're the terms we've left it on. He's in good hands and the main thing is he gets back and leads the team. We've not been together for probably a day or two in maybe 17 years. I certainly miss him, even more on days like this."